Acadian Timber Corp’s (ADN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber Corp from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Acadian Timber Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acadian Timber Corp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.86.

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) opened at 18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Acadian Timber Corp has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $301.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28.

Acadian Timber Corp Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The Company owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick (NB Timberlands), over 299,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine (Maine Timberlands) and provides management services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

