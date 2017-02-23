Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.37 million.

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) traded up 1.94% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662,437 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $128.73.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 107.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACIA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Acacia Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,829,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis J. Murphy sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $97,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,828 shares of company stock worth $9,863,102 over the last three months.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc is a provider of coherent interconnect products for communications networks relied upon by cloud infrastructure operators and content and communications service providers. The Company’s product family includes AC100-MSA, AC100-CFP, CFP2-ACO and AC400 Flex. Its AC100-MSA product family includes AC100-G, AC100-S and AC100-C.

