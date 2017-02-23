Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 45.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 113.98%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser bought 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $599,051.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,117.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $595,254.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,228.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,092 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,824 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 9,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

