ZPG Plc’s (ZPLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ZPG Plc (LON:ZPLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZPLA. Panmure Gordon upgraded ZPG Plc to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.30) to GBX 350 ($4.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on ZPG Plc from GBX 315 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.49) target price on shares of ZPG Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.17) target price on shares of ZPG Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.98) target price on shares of ZPG Plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 358.19 ($4.46).

ZPG Plc (LON:ZPLA) opened at 379.040863 on Thursday. ZPG Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 213.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 392.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 357.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 327.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from ZPG Plc’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

About ZPG Plc

ZPG PLC, formerly Zoopla Property Group Plc, is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch and PrimeLocation. it has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United Kingdom (UK) Agency, which represents property advertising services provided to estate agents and lettings agents; New Homes, which represents property advertising services provided to new home developers, and Other Property Services, which represents overseas property advertising services, display advertising and data services.

