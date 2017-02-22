Zoetis’ (ZTS) Strong Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Off Wall Street

Off Wall Street reissued their strong sell rating on shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZTS. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Zoetis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) opened at 53.47 on Thursday. Zoetis has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

