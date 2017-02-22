Zacks: United States Cellular Corp (USM) Given $41.40 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.71 (Hold) from the seven brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular Corp’s rating score has improved by 9.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $41.40 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned United States Cellular Corp an industry rank of 165 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

USM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Cellular Corp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) opened at 44.63 on Friday. United States Cellular Corp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular Corp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 309,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular Corp during the third quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular Corp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular Corp by 66.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular Corp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular Corp

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company operates all of its wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in vertical industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate.

