Zacks: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Given $37.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ServisFirst Bancshares an industry rank of 147 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFBS. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $31.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) opened at 41.95 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post $1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $212,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,570.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,200 shares of company stock worth $4,341,852. Insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $7,561,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank (the Bank), operates approximately 18 banking offices. Through its bank, the Company originates commercial, consumer and other loans and accepts deposits, provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, delivers treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

