Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products Corporation an industry rank of 165 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPX. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Marine Products Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marine Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

“Zacks: Marine Products Corporation (MPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/zacks-marine-products-corporation-mpx-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products Corporation by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Marine Products Corporation by 2,472.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) opened at 10.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $388.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.64. Marine Products Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.83 million. Marine Products Corporation had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marine Products Corporation will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Marine Products Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marine Products Corporation’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Marine Products Corporation Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation (MPC) is engaged in manufacturing powerboats and providing related products and services. The Company manufactures fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. The Company operates in Powerboat Manufacturing business segment. The Company’s product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard and jet pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products Corporation (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.