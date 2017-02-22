Zacks: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Lakeland Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 20% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lakeland Bancorp an industry rank of 13 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, FIG Partners started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Joseph Hurley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $129,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart E. Mcclure, Jr. sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $176,408.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,855 shares of company stock valued at $465,725. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) opened at 20.05 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $946.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.49%. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland operates under a state bank charter and provides full banking services. Lakeland generates commercial, mortgage and consumer loans and receives deposits from customers located in Northern and Central New Jersey. Lakeland also provides non-deposit products, such as securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities.

