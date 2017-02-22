Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) to Buy

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Williams-Sonoma enjoys the competitive advantage owing to its multi-brand/multi-channel business model. Revenues were also driven by the increase in international sales and from its e-commerce business gaining traction. The successful launch of new products and stores is also contributing to its sales growth. Also, shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Retail-Home Furnishings industry, in the last six months. Though margins are hurt due to supply chain investments and inventory initiatives, the company expects its initiatives to drive revenue in the upcoming quarter,”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSM. Vetr upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC set a $40.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) opened at 48.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

