Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) to “Hold”

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

HTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) opened at 31.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post $0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 413.81%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $372,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark David Engstrom sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $506,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,788,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after buying an additional 177,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 26,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (HTA) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through investing in healthcare real estate assets segment. The primary objective is to generate stockholder value through consistent and growing dividends and appreciation of real estate value.

