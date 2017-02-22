Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortis Inc. (FTS) to Strong-Buy

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTS. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) opened at 32.86 on Monday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm earned $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3058 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.40%.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-fortis-inc-fts-to-strong-buy.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $59,599,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $21,499,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $6,189,000. Edge Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $15,914,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $90,090,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.