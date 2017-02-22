FENNER (NASDAQ:FNERF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fenner plc is a polymer technology company, which manufactures and distributes conveyor belting and reinforced precision polymer products. It operates through the Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products segments. Engineered Conveyor Solutions segment manufactures rubber ply, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications. Advanced Engineered Products segment manufactures precision polymer products including precision drives for computer peripherals, copiers and ATMs; problem solving power transmission and motion transfer components; silicone and complex hoses; seals and sealing solutions for the fluid power and oil and gas industries; technical textiles for medical and industrial applications and silicone based products and fluropolymer components for fluid and gas handling. Fenner plc is headquartered in Hessle, the United Kingdom. “

FENNER (NASDAQ:FNERF) traded down 3.52% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $690.24 million. FENNER has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-fenner-fnerf-to-buy.html.

