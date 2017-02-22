Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) opened at 16.26 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $525.10 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

“Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) to Hold” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-ellington-financial-llc-efc-to-hold.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after buying an additional 65,879 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 879,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Omega Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Omega Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,033,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

