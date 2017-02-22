Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) to Buy

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crown Crafts, Inc. operates, both directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, in two principal business segments within the textile industry: Adult Home Furnishing and Juvenile Products, and Infant Products. Adult Home Furnishing and Juvenile Products consists of Bedroom Products, Throws and Decorative Home Accessories, and Juvenile Products. The Infant Products segment consists of infant bedding, bibs, infant soft goods and accessories. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on Crown Crafts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wunderlich lowered Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) opened at 7.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

In related news, CEO Nanci Freeman sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $138,128.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,240.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 129,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 269,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 107,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc operates indirectly through its subsidiaries, Crown Crafts Infant Products, Inc and Hamco, Inc, in the infant and toddler products segment within the consumer products industry. The Company operates though the segment of infant and toddler products. These products consist of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products and accessories.

