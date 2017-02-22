Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to Hold

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cisco Systems is the leading provider of IP-based networking and other products. Intensifying competition from several smaller players, slowing order growth from service providers and challenges in the emerging markets are the primary headwinds. These primarily affected its top-line, which declined year-over-year in the recently concluded second-quarter of fiscal 2017. Nonetheless, we believe Cisco’s expanding footprint in the rapidly growing security and data center market are promising. Moreover, partnerships with the likes of Pure Storage, salesforce.com and IBM will help Cisco to gain signficant traction in the data center, cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) market in the long haul. Further, continued share buyback and dividend hikes are positives. We note that the stock has underperformed the broader market over the last six-months.”

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. FBN Securities set a $35.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 34.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm earned $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-cisco-systems-inc-csco-to-hold.html.

In other news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,367,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,913,216,000 after buying an additional 10,435,264 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,032.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,822,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,816,000 after buying an additional 8,043,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,302,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,103,410,000 after buying an additional 6,634,140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $179,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,577,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,605,412,000 after buying an additional 5,886,055 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.