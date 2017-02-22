Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) to “Buy”

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products and devices that promote the repair, protection and healing of bone, cartilage and soft tissue. These products are based on hyaluronic acid, a naturally-occurring, biocompatible polymer found in the body. Due to its unique properties, hyaluronic acid plays an important role in numerous physiological functions such as the protection and lubrication of soft tissues and joints, the maintenance of the structural integrity of tissues and the transport of molecules to and within cells. “

Shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) opened at 49.20 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $719.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business earned $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company offers therapeutic pain management solutions. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing approximately 20 products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. It orthopedic medicine portfolio consists of marketed (ORTHOVISC and MONOVISC) and pipeline (CINGAL and HYALOFAST in the United States) products to alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA and aiding cartilage repair and regeneration.

