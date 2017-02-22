Zacks Investment Research Lowers Top Image Systems, Ltd. (TISA) to Hold

Top Image Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Top Image Systems, Ltd., develops and markets form processing, information recognition and data entry software, systems and technologies. The company’s software minimizes the need for manual data-entry by automatically reading and processing the information contained in forms, increasing data capture accuracy and the rate of information processing. TiS’ award-winning AFPSPro software provides a complete, cost-effective, reliable solution for mid to high-volume production form processing. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Top Image Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Top Image Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Top Image Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Top Image Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) opened at 1.48 on Wednesday. Top Image Systems has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The firm’s market cap is $26.54 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Top Image Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Top Image Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Top Image Systems worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Top Image Systems

Top Image Systems Ltd. (TIS) is a developer and marketer of intelligent content capture and workflow automation solutions for managing and validating incoming content in any format from any source. The Company’s solutions deliver digital content to the people and applications that drive an enterprise by using advanced network, mobile and cloud technologies.

