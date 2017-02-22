Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) to Sell

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction, Inc. is a diversified heavy civil constractor and construction materials producer. The Company concentrates on ifrastructure projects including roads, bridges, dams, tunnels, canals and rapid transit facilities. The Company also manufactures asphalt, concrete base rock and other construction materials. The Company has offices in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Georgia and California. “

GVA has been the subject of several other reports. FBR & Co raised their target price on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $51.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) traded down 1.27% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,678 shares. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm earned $666.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.85 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Granite Construction will post $2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. Its Construction segment performs construction management, as well as various civil construction projects with a portion of the work focused on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities and other infrastructure projects.

