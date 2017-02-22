Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FMC Corporation (FMC) to Hold

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FMC Corp. swung to a profit on a reported basis in fourth-quarter 2016. However, its adjusted earnings and sales trailed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company sees healthy growth in its adjusted earnings in 2017. FMC Corp. has outperformed the Zacks categorized Chemicals-Diversified industry over a year. FMC Corp. should gain from its strategic initiatives including expansion of its product portfolio and production capacity. The company is also seeing strong demand in its Lithium unit and is expanding production capacity to meet growing demand for electric vehicles. Moreover, FMC Corp. will benefit from the cost synergies of the Cheminova buyout. However, FMC Corp. is exposed to currency headwinds and certain operational challenges in Argentina. Global crop protection markets also remain weak, especially in Brazil.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised FMC Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on FMC Corporation from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of FMC Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut FMC Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Instinet boosted their price objective on FMC Corporation from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) opened at 57.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. FMC Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $62.84.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. FMC Corporation had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm earned $865.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FMC Corporation will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of FMC Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC Corporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $4,713,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Corporation by 183.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 239,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 155,005 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Corporation by 113.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 466,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after buying an additional 248,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About FMC Corporation

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. The Company’s FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, markets and sells over three classes of crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

