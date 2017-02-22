Zacks: Brokerages Set $5.00 Target Price for Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IMMY)

Shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Imprimis Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMMY. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Imprimis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Imprimis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) opened at 2.60 on Friday. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The stock’s market cap is $34.46 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

In other Imprimis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 156,000 shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $279,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,244.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom bought 100,000 shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $528,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals stock. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Imprimis) is engaged in the development, production and dispensing of compounded pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through the business of developing drug therapies and providing such therapies through sterile and non-sterile pharmaceutical compounding services segment.

