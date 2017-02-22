Zacks: Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Attunity an industry rank of 93 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ATTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Attunity by 42.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 777,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 233,566 shares in the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Attunity during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,065,000. Sabal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Attunity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sabal Capital Management LLC now owns 473,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Attunity by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Attunity by 267.0% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 160,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) opened at 8.90 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $149.88 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. Attunity has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 million. Attunity had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. Analysts predict that Attunity will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam).

