Zacks: Analysts Set $54.00 Price Target for Vectren Corporation (VVC)

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.57 (Hold) from the seven brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Vectren Corporation’s rating score has improved by 18.2% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $54.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vectren Corporation an industry rank of 36 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Vectren Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Vectren Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Vectren Corporation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) opened at 54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.70. Vectren Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Vectren Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vectren Corporation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 393,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Vectren Corporation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vectren Corporation by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vectren Corporation by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,563,000 after buying an additional 127,336 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vectren Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Vectren Corporation Company Profile

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding Company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

