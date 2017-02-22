Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YRI. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.20 to C$4.10 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.65.

Shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) opened at 3.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The company’s market capitalization is $3.71 billion.

“Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/yamana-gold-inc-yri-earns-sector-perform-rating-from-scotiabank.html.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc (Yamana) is a gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil, El Penon mine in Chile, Canadian Malartic mine in Canada (50% interest), Gualcamayo mine in Argentina, Mercedes mine in Mexico, Brio Gold Inc, and Corporate and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.