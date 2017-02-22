Xcerra Corporation (XCRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ:XCRA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Xcerra Corporation had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcerra Corporation updated its Q3 guidance to $0.10-0.14 EPS.

Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ:XCRA) opened at 8.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. Xcerra Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $484.24 million, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xcerra Corporation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,669,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after buying an additional 104,217 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Xcerra Corporation by 16.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,353,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 189,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcerra Corporation by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Xcerra Corporation by 5.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 60,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcerra Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,150,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcerra Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xcerra Corporation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xcerra Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Xcerra Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/xcerra-corporation-xcra-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

About Xcerra Corporation

Xcerra Corporation is a provider of test and handling capital equipment, interface products, test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The Company operates through six segments: Semiconductor Test, Semiconductor Handlers, Contactors, PCB Test, Probes/Pins and Fixtures.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcerra Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcerra Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.