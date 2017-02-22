Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their neutral rating on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WYN. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) opened at 85.00 on Thursday. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide Corp will post $6.20 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $184,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 163,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,180,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,104,000 after buying an additional 191,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Worldwide Corp

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment has approximately 7,800 hotels and over 678,000 hotel rooms around the world.

