Wunderlich Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kate Spade & Company (KATE)

Wunderlich reissued their buy rating on shares of Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KATE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kate Spade & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen and Company cut Kate Spade & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kate Spade & Company from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Shares of Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) opened at 23.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.62. Kate Spade & Company has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61.

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm earned $470 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.80 million. Kate Spade & Company had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Kate Spade & Company will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kate Spade & Company news, insider Deborah J. Lloyd sold 29,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $424,430.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KATE. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kate Spade & Company by 42.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,642,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after buying an additional 783,023 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kate Spade & Company during the third quarter valued at $15,575,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Kate Spade & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,343,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,664,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kate Spade & Company during the third quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Kate Spade & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 229,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. The Company operates through three segments, which include KATE SPADE North America, KATE SPADE International and Adelington Design Group. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America.

