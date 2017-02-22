World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Receives $23.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark Co. upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $25.86 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Kowal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $157,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,439 shares in the company, valued at $550,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Basil V. Jr. Devito sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $184,421.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,367.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,522 in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $197,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $202,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) opened at 22.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.29 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is a media and entertainment company. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

