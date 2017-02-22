Workspace Group plc (WKP) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have GBX 775 ($9.66) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 730 ($9.10).

WKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 743 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Workspace Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on Workspace Group plc from GBX 629 ($7.84) to GBX 600 ($7.48) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Workspace Group plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price objective on Workspace Group plc from GBX 950 ($11.84) to GBX 900 ($11.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Workspace Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 779.50 ($9.71).

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) opened at 782.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 768.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 709.39. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.28 billion. Workspace Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 569.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 878.00.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.43), for a total value of £113,550 ($141,477.70).

Workspace Group plc Company Profile

Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in property investment. The Company provides commercial property to let throughout London. The Company owns and manages over 65 properties all across London and is home to approximately 4,000 new and growing companies.

