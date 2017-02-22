William Hill (WIMHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIMHY. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised William Hill from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Goodbody reissued a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) opened at 13.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. William Hill has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.12.

