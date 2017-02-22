Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Short Interest Update

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,492,155 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the January 13th total of 32,865,083 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,468,956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) opened at 11.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $3.24 billion. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.75 million. Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 106.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corporation will post ($2.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 6.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,984,000 after buying an additional 196,018 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 33.9% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,740,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after buying an additional 693,808 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation during the third quarter valued at $8,860,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 61.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 107,362 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 85.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 593,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 274,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Vetr raised shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.79 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains and Permian Basin regions of the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

