Whitbread plc (WTB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 3,939 ($49.08) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,340 ($41.61) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.07) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,030 ($50.21) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Whitbread plc from GBX 3,500 ($43.61) to GBX 3,300 ($41.12) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($59.81) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,301.89 ($53.60).

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) opened at 3909.00 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.12 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,974.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,842.69. Whitbread plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,283.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,402.00.

This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/whitbread-plc-wtb-rating-reiterated-by-shore-capital.html.

In other Whitbread plc news, insider David Atkins purchased 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,943 ($49.13) per share, for a total transaction of £56,187.75 ($70,007.16).

About Whitbread plc

Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and franchised coffee outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.