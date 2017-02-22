Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) CFO James W. Peters Sells 600 Shares

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) CFO James W. Peters sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.61, for a total value of $107,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) traded up 0.70% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.87. The company had a trading volume of 677,416 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.79. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $145.91 and a one year high of $194.10.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.06. Whirlpool Corporation had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post $15.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Whirlpool Corporation’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Whirlpool Corporation from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.38.

Whirlpool Corporation Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company manufactures products in approximately 15 countries and markets products around the world under brand names, such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air and Indesit. The Company’s segments include North America, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia.

