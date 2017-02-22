Westrock Company (WRK) PT Set at $66.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRK. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Westrock Company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Westrock Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Westrock Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Westrock Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.69.

Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) opened at 53.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. Westrock Company has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $56.12.

Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Westrock Company had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Company will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Westrock Company’s payout ratio is 301.89%.

In related news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 23,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,213,797.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Company by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,750,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,675,000 after buying an additional 1,395,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Westrock Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,151,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,176,000 after buying an additional 279,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Westrock Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,969,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,981,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Westrock Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,695,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Westrock Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,324,000 after buying an additional 38,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Company Profile

WestRock Company is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

