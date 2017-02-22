Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued their market perform rating on shares of WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a C$24.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.83.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) opened at 22.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. WestJet Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/westjet-airlines-ltd-wja-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based airline company that offers airline services and vacation packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provide air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and over one destination in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.