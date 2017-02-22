Western Forest Products Inc (WEF) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated their outperform rating on shares of Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) in a research note published on Friday morning. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. RBC Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.38.

Shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) opened at 2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc is a softwood forest products company, operating in the coastal region of British Columbia. The Company’s businesses include the harvesting of timber, reforestation, forest management, the manufacturing and sale of lumber and wood chips, and the sale of logs. Its log and lumber products are sold in over 25 countries around the world.

