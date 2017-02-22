West Marine, Inc. (NASDAQ:WMAR) is scheduled to be announcing its Q416 earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of West Marine, Inc. (NASDAQ:WMAR) opened at 9.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.25 million, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.40. West Marine, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $11.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of West Marine in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Forward View restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of West Marine in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/west-marine-inc-wmar-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

West Marine Company Profile

West Marine, Inc is a waterlife outfitter for cruisers, sailors, anglers and paddlesports enthusiasts. The Company offers a selection of core boating and water recreation products, primarily serving the needs of boat owners and professionals providing services to them. It services its customers through physical stores and two e-commerce Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for West Marine Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Marine Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.