Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. (CSAL)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAL) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAL) opened at 26.75 on Thursday. Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc.’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc.

Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc (CS&L) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the acquisition and construction of a range of infrastructure in the communications industry. The Company is focused on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

