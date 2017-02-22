Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.37-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) opened at 36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $43.70.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm earned $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.44%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. It is engaged in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers. Its properties consist primarily of neighborhood and community shopping centers.

