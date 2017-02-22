WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WebMD Health Corp. in a research report issued on Friday. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the firm will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for WebMD Health Corp.’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WebMD Health Corp. had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

“WebMD Health Corp. (WBMD) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/webmd-health-corp-wbmd-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-28-per-share-william-blair-forecasts.html.

WBMD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. raised WebMD Health Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut WebMD Health Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut WebMD Health Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut WebMD Health Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WebMD Health Corp. in a report on Sunday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WebMD Health Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) opened at 51.21 on Monday. WebMD Health Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.

In other news, Chairman Martin J. Wygod sold 14,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $787,655.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 134,637 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James V. Manning sold 38,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $2,083,173.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,620 shares of company stock worth $14,462,581. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

“WebMD Health Corp. (WBMD) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/webmd-health-corp-wbmd-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-28-per-share-william-blair-forecasts.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in WebMD Health Corp. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in WebMD Health Corp. by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WebMD Health Corp. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in WebMD Health Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WebMD Health Corp. by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 44,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

WebMD Health Corp. Company Profile

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals, employers and health plans through its public and private online portals, mobile platforms and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes: www.WebMD.com, its primary public portal for consumers and related mobile-optimized sites and mobile apps; www.Medscape.com, its primary public portal for physicians and other healthcare professionals and related mobile services; and other sites through which, the Company provides its branded health and wellness content, tools and services.

Receive News & Ratings for WebMD Health Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WebMD Health Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.