Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Wal-Mart Stores updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 71.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. Wal-Mart Stores has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Nomura set a $81.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr cut Wal-Mart Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.41.

In related news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,210,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 85,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 12.1% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 141,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,984,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 825,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after buying an additional 78,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

