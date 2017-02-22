Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.32. Wal-Mart Stores also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $75.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners set a $72.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $64.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.41.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) opened at 71.45 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.72 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Wal-Mart Stores’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,210,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,328 shares in the company, valued at $16,760,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

