Volkswagen AG’s (VOW3) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank AG

DZ Bank AG reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Thursday morning.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC Holdings plc set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Commerzbank Ag set a €137.00 ($145.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €143.42 ($152.57).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) opened at 144.233 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of €72.30 billion and a PE ratio of 130.528. The company has a 50 day moving average of €145.17 and a 200 day moving average of €128.92. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €97.08 and a 52 week high of €156.32.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/volkswagen-ags-vow3-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-dz-bank-ag.html.

About Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. It operates through two segments: Automotive and Financial Services. The Automotive segment comprises the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses and motorcycles, as well as spare parts, diesel engines, turbo-machinery, special gear units, propulsion components and testing systems.

