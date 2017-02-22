Volex PLC (VLX) Insider Daren Morris Buys 30,000 Shares

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Daren Morris bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($14,577.62).

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) opened at 40.00 on Wednesday. Volex PLC has a one year low of GBX 25.50 and a one year high of GBX 49.31. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 35.58 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.85.

Volex PLC Company Profile

Volex plc is a supplier of power cords and cable assembly solutions servicing a range of markets, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, data centers, medical equipment and the automotive industry. The Company’s segments include Power Cords, Cable Assemblies and Central. The Power Cords segment is engaged in the sale and manufacture of electrical power products to manufacturers of electrical/electronic devices and appliances.

