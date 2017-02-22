Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) is scheduled to release its Q416 earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Visteon Corporation to post earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $792.58 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) opened at 93.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. Visteon Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.11.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/visteon-corporation-vc-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. FBR & Co set a $90.00 price objective on Visteon Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visteon Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Visteon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Visteon Corporation from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Visteon Corporation Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM) across the world, including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors and Honda. The Company’s segments include Electronics, which provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including audio systems, information displays, instrument clusters, head up displays, infotainment systems and telematics solutions, and Other, which includes entities located in Europe.

