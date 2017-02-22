Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 15th

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) opened at 18.70 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $23.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm earned $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, insider Tjmt Holdings Llc bought 41,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $665,806.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 576,297 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Sunday, November 20th.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.

