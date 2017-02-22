Virgin Money Holdings PLC (VM) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 335 ($4.17) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VM. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 415 ($5.17) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.61) price target on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.98) price target on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.74) price target on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 384.50 ($4.79).

Shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) opened at 342.10 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.51 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 320.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 312.51. Virgin Money Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 196.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 388.30.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/virgin-money-holdings-plc-vm-receives-neutral-rating-from-credit-suisse-group.html.

In related news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 31,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.78), for a total value of £95,241.99 ($118,666.82).

Virgin Money Holdings PLC Company Profile

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail-only bank. The Company is focused on providing residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company also offers a range of investment and insurance products. Its segments include Mortgages and savings; Credit cards; Current accounts, insurance and investments, and Central functions.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.