Vetr Inc. Upgrades Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) to “Hold”

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $58.35 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Xilinx from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Xilinx from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Instinet restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.49.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) opened at 60.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $586 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post $2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

“Vetr Inc. Upgrades Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) to “Hold”” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/vetr-inc-upgrades-xilinx-inc-xlnx-to-hold.html.

In other news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $2,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,732,292.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,555 shares of company stock worth $4,091,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,751,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $692,919,000 after buying an additional 605,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Xilinx by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,617,440 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $535,913,000 after buying an additional 928,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Xilinx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,080,560 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $547,778,000 after buying an additional 490,249 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Xilinx by 45.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,876,804 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $455,617,000 after buying an additional 3,097,167 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,808 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $380,440,000 after buying an additional 1,871,602 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.