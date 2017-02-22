Vetr Inc. Lowers Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) to Buy

Vetr downgraded shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $25.81 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syntel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price target on shares of Syntel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Syntel in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Syntel from $48.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Syntel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syntel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) opened at 18.86 on Thursday. Syntel has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.59 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Syntel had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Syntel will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rex E. Jr. Schlaybaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,634.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rakesh Khanna acquired 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,382 shares of company stock worth $206,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Syntel by 30.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Syntel by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Syntel by 9.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Syntel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Syntel by 327.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, which serves financial institutions around the world; Healthcare and Life Sciences, which serve various companies, including healthcare payers, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device providers; Insurance, which serve the needs of property and casualty insurers, insurance brokers, personal, commercial, life and retirement insurance service providers; Manufacturing, which provides business consulting and technology services for industrial and automotive clients, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom, which serves a range of retailers and distributors, logistics clients and clients in the telecom industry.

