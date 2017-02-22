Vetr Inc. Lowers Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) to Sell

Vetr cut shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GRPN. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Friday, October 28th. RBC Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened at 4.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company’s market capitalization is $2.68 billion. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Groupon had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The firm earned $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,197.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth $30,647,000. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 96.6% in the third quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 395,938 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 194,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 190.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,787 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 447,436 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Groupon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 626,450 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth $2,740,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces throughout the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and international operations (Rest of World).

